INDIANA — There have now been 90,504 COVID-19 cases identified among Hoosiers, 1,164 of them new, the Indiana state Department of Health reported Thursday.
The latest update reflects numbers as of 11:59 p.m. Wednesday and shows 1.3 million tests have been administered to more than one million residents for an overall positivity rate of 6.8% for all tests administered and a seven-day positivity rate of 5.2%. There have been 3,047 deaths statewide.
There have been 1,677 cases identified among Clark County residents of 17,693 people tested, with 52 deaths as of July 31. In Floyd County, there have been 1,027 cases among 11,453 people tested with 54 deaths.
Clark County had 33 new cases from the previous day and Floyd six for a total of 39. The record days for new cases from both counties has been Aug. 20 with 63 new total cases and Aug. 10 with 60.
