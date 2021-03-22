INDIANA — The Indiana Department of Health is hosting a series of mobile COVID-19 vaccine clinics across the state for eligible residents, including one this week in New Albany.
The temporary clinic will be from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday at the Floyd County Lazy River Park, 224 W. Daisy Lane, as well as at the Elkhart Housing Authority in Elkhart and River City Community Church in Lafayette, the news release said. Appointments must be made in advance at www.ourshot.in.gov. No walk-ins will be allowed.
The vaccine is now open in Indiana to residents 40 and older, health care workers, long-term care residents, first responders and K-12 educators and support staff and child-care providers.
The Indiana Department of Health announced Monday that 516 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing at state and private laboratories. That brings to 678,416 the number of Indiana residents now known to have had the novel coronavirus after corrections to the previous day’s dashboard.
To date, 12,537 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, an increase of one from the previous day. Another 410 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record.
There were 13 new cases reported Monday in Clark County, of the 12,317 overall. There have been 184 deaths, none new as of Monday. In Floyd County, there were seven new cases of the 7,358 total. No new deaths were reported Monday; there have been 174 in the past year.
The seven-day positivity rate for unique individuals between March 9 and 15 is 10.9% in Clark County and 6.9% in Floyd. Statewide the unique positivity rate for that time period is 8.6%.
A total of 3,218,401 unique individuals have been tested in Indiana, up from 3,215,271 on Sunday. A total of 8,662,932 tests, including repeat tests for unique individuals, have been reported to the state Department of Health since Feb. 26, 2020.
To find testing sites around the state, go to www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.
