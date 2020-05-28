INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Department of Health announced Thursday that 646 more Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19. That brings to 33,068 the total of Indiana residents known to have the novel coronavirus after corrections to the previous day’s total.
The health department said 1,907 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, an increase of 37 over the previous day after a correction to the previous day’s total.
Another 161probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record. This also comes after a correction to the previous day’s total. Deaths are reported based on when the health department receives data and occur over multiple days.
Testing is done through the health department, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and private laboratories.
The health department reported the number of cases in Clark County that have been diagnosed as COVID-19 at 479 out of 3,451 people tested. Floyd County numbers were 317 cases out of a total of 2,068 tested.
Intensive care unit and ventilator capacity remain steady, the health department said. As of Thursday, more than 39 percent of ICU beds and more than 82 percent of ventilators are available.
To date, 242,287 tests have been reported to ISDH, up from 235,333 on Wednesday.
The health department encouraged Hoosiers who have symptoms of COVID-19 and those who have been exposed and need a test to return to work to go to a state-sponsored testing site for free testing.
The department also encouraged testing of individuals without symptoms who are at high risk because they are older than 65, have diabetes, obesity, high blood pressure or another underlying condition, as well as those who are pregnant, live with a high-risk individual or are a member of a minority population that is at greater risk for severe illness.
To find ISDH testing locations and dates, go to www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link. More than 200 locations are available around the state.
