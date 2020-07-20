INDIANA — There have now been 57,206 cases of COVID-19 reported in Indiana since testing began in March, the state department of health reported Monday.
Of these, 2,632 deaths have been reported statewide. There have been 635,660 people tested.
In Clark County, 782 cases have been identified among residents of 9,254 people tested. In Floyd County, 492 cases have been identified among residents of 6,641 people tested. The Indiana State Department of Health reported that the disease has caused 44 deaths in each of the two counties.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.