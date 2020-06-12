INDIANA — There have now been 39,146 positive cases of COVID-19 identified in Indiana, the state department of health reported Friday.
The update, which reflects numbers as of 11:59 p.m. Thursday, shows that there have been 335,180 people tested — 11.7% percent of cases have been positive at this point. There have been 2,214 deaths from the disease caused by the novel coronavirus in the state.
There have been 559 cases among Clark Count residents of 4,865 people tested. In Floyd County there have been 333 positive cases among residents of 3,283 people tested. There have been 42 deaths in Floyd County, the Indiana State Department of Health reported Friday. The Clark County Health Department reported 48 deaths among residents as of the previous Friday, June 4.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported 1.99 million cases in the U.S., with 112,967 deaths.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.