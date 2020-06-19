INDIANA — There have now been 41,746 COVID-19 cases identified in Indiana, the state department of health reported Friday.
The positive cases make up 10.6% of the 392,887 people tested in the state. There have been 2,327 deaths.
In Clark County, there have been 586 cases among residents, of the 5,670 people tested. In Floyd County, there have been 342 cases among residents of the 3,816 people tested.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported 2.1 million cases with 117,632 deaths.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.