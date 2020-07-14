INDIANA — There have now been 52,685 cases of COVID-19 detected among Hoosiers, the Indiana State Department of Health reported Tuesday.
The update, which reflects numbers as of 11:59 p.m. Monday, shows a total of 578,409 tests had been reported to the department. There have been 2,582 deaths.
In Clark County, 728 cases had been identified among 8,369 residents tested. In Floyd County, there were 425 cases among 5,954 residents tested. The state department of health shows 44 deaths for each county.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported Tuesday 3.35 million cases in the U.S., 58,858 more than the previous day. There have been 135,235 deaths in the U.S.
