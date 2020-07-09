INDIANA — There have now been more than 49,000 COVID-19 cases identified across Indiana, the state department of health reported.
The most recent update shows that there were 49,575 cases as of 11:59 p.m. Wednesday, of 542,292 people tested, or 9.1% positive. There have been 2,546 deaths in the state due to the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.
Clark County has reported 671 cases among residents of 7,774 people tested. In Floyd County, there have been 391 cases among residents, of 5,498 people tested. The state department of health lists 44 deaths in each county.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported Wednesday 2.9 million cases in the U.S. with 130,133 deaths.
