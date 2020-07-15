INDIANA — There have now been 53,370 cases of COVID-19 identified among Hoosiers, the Indiana State Department of Health reported Wednesday.
The most recent update, which reflects numbers as of 11:59 p.m. Tuesday, shows that there have been 586,589 tests reported to the state department. There have been 2,592 deaths.
In Clark County, 736 residents have tested positive of 8,470 tests given. In Floyd County, 435 residents have tested positive of 6,049 tests given. There state department of health reported 44 deaths in each county to date.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported on Tuesday 3.35 million cases in the U.S. with 135,235 deaths.
