COVID-19 the latest logo (copy) (copy)

This illustration provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in January 2020 shows the 2019 Novel Coronavirus (2019-nCoV).

HOGP, CDC | AP File

INDIANA — There have now been more than 49,000 COVID-19 cases identified across Indiana, the state department of health reported. 

The most recent update shows that there were 49,063 cases as of 11:59 p.m. Tuesday, of 535,857 people tested, or 9.2% positive. There have been 2,539 deaths in the state due to the disease caused by the novel coronavirus. 

Clark County has reported 668 cases among residents of 7,640 people tested. In Floyd County, there have been 384 cases among residents, of 5,450 people tested. The state department of health lists 44 deaths in each county.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported 2.9 million cases in the U.S. with 130,133 deaths. 

