INDIANA — The percentage of positive COVID-19 cases in Indiana among those tested continues to decline, according to data provided by the Indiana State Department of Health.
The most recent update shows that as of 11:59 p.m. Thursday, there had been 44,140 positive cases among 453,890 people tested, or 9.7% positive. There have been 2,403 deaths from the disease caused by the novel coronavirus among Hoosiers.
In Clark County, there have been 607 cases confirmed among 6,464 residents tested. In Floyd County, there have been 354 positive cases among 4,487 residents tested. Clark County has had 44 confirmed deaths and Floyd County, 43.
As of Thursday. Clark County's positive cases accounted for 9.39% of those tested; in Floyd County, the positive cases accounted for 7.88% of those tested.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported Thursday 2.37 million cases in the U.S. — 37,667 more than the previous day. There have been 121,809 deaths, 692 new from the previous day.
