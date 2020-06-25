INDIANA — There have now been 43,655 positive cases of COVID-19 identified in Indiana of 444,252 people tested, or 9.8% positive, the state department of health reported Thursday.
Of these, 2,394 people have died in the state due to the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.
In Clark County, there have been 605 cases confirmed of 6,339 residents tested. In Floyd County, there have been 350 cases out of 4,412 residents tested. There have been 44 deaths confirmed through testing in Clark County and 44 in Floyd.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported 2.3 million cases in the U.S. with 121,117 deaths.
The Associated Press reported Thursday that U.S. officials estimate 20 million Americans have been infected with the coronavirus since it first arrived in the United States, meaning that the vast majority of the population remains susceptible.
Thursday’s estimate is roughly 10 times as many infections as the 2.3 million cases that have been confirmed. Officials have long known that millions of people were infected without knowing it and that many cases are being missed because of gaps in testing.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.