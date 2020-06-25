COVID-19 the latest logo (copy) (copy)

This illustration provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in January 2020 shows the 2019 Novel Coronavirus (2019-nCoV).

HOGP, CDC | AP File

INDIANA — There have now been 43,655 positive cases of COVID-19 identified in Indiana of 444,252 people tested, or 9.8% positive, the state department of health reported Thursday. 

Of these, 2,394 people have died in the state due to the disease caused by the novel coronavirus. 

In Clark County, there have been 605 cases confirmed of 6,339 residents tested. In Floyd County, there have been 350 cases out of 4,412 residents tested. There have been 44 deaths confirmed through testing in Clark County and 44 in Floyd. 

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported 2.3 million cases in the U.S. with 121,117 deaths.

