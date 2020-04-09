SELLERSBURG — Ivy Tech Community College State Board of Trustees member, Marianne Glick, and her spouse, Mike Woods, have committed $500,000 in matching funds across the state for Ivy Tech’s newly established COVID-19 Relief Fund to assist students.
The COVID-19 Relief Fund will provide increased flexibility to assist the Ivy Tech Sellersburg campus in meeting unforeseen challenges head-on in the coming days, according to a news release. The campus specifically has $20,000 in matching funds available. The funds will be entirely supported by unrestricted charitable donations and gifts at any level to help meet the campus’s time-sensitive needs. Local matching funds must be secured by April 30, 2020 in order to benefit from the Glick gift.
“We wanted to do something to help Ivy Tech students at this challenging time,” Marianne and Mike shared in a news release. “We hope this gift will inspire others to open their hearts to enable our students to have access to the resources they need to stay in school and stay healthy.”
“The majority of students at our campus work full or part time jobs in addition to their studies. Many of them have lost their jobs and are struggling financially during this time,” Travis Haire, chancellor of Ivy Tech’s Sellersburg campus, said. “The funds raised through the COVID-19 Relief Fund will provide support to these students during this time.”
Ivy Tech’s President Sue Ellspermann announced that all campus buildings have been closed and over 70,000 students, faculty and staff will operate in an online instructional virtual environment.
“As always, our top priority is to safeguard the health and well-being of our students,” Ellspermann said. “Many of our students already faced challenges including juggling work, family and school, food insecurity, childcare needs, and even housing uncertainty. We are incredibly humbled and grateful for Marianne and Mike, and their pledge of $500,000 in matching funds across the state. This makes it possible for us to truly help our students who need it now more than ever.”
For more information on the Covid-19 Relief Fund and where to donate please visit impact.ivytech.edu/COVID.Relief.Fund
