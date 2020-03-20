INDIANA — All Ivy Tech Community College buildings will be closed until further notice, effective 5 p.m. today, March 20, due to the progression of the COVID-19 pandemic. College President Sue Ellspermann made the announcement in a letter to students, faculty and staff, posted on Ivy Tech's website.
The College will continue to operate and deliver instruction wherever possible virtually as previously announced. With the closure of buildings, additional services to students will now also be provided virtually, including advising, testing, financial aid and business office operations.
Students can utilize any of the following resources to get answers to their questions:
• Visit the Ivy Tech coronavirus web page to find answers to frequently asked questions about the ongoing response to COVID-19 and for campus specific e-mail addresses to use to get assistance
• Stay connected on IvyLearn
• Check MyIvy
• Contact your instructor
• Contact your advisor
• Call 1-888-IVY-LINE
• Visit www.ivytech.edu/chat
Many employees will be able to work remotely; others have positions that don’t naturally fit a work-from-home arrangement. Further details are expected to be forthcoming today.
Additional information will be posted on www.ivytech.edu, IvyLearn and MyIvy throughout this term. Classes will restart virtually on March 23 as previously announced. Students should check IvyLearn and your Ivy Tech e-mail for guidance on how specific courses will be run. This includes any classes that involve clinical or other hands-on skill components.
