JEFFERSONVILLE — Small businesses in Jeffersonville now have another source of relief to get through the economic crisis stemming from the coronavirus pandemic.
Instead of being from the federal or state governments, the most recent initiative is entirely homegrown. On Friday, the Jeffersonville City Council unanimously approved the Jeffersonville Sustains COVID-19 Relief Program for local establishments.
The council will appropriate $250,000 from the city’s rainy day fund. Businesses will be eligible for up to $5,000 in funding to help pay monthly bills.
Council Vice President Scottie Maples was one of the drivers of the plan, pointing to his experience as a small business owner for the need to inject more money into the local economy. Other relief plans have come and gone, but many local business owners were unable to secure funds.
“When we did ours, we sat down and really made it very advantageous for local Jeffersonville salons, restaurants and stores to have some relief,” Maples said. “Ours is up to $5,000, and it is really simple. You submit your bills, like utilities and rent. They’ll reward money based on keeping your business afloat.”
The plan won’t apply a blanket amount of $5,000 to each applicant, though. Instead, money will be awarded based on what it will take to keep bills paid for two months.
Applicants will be required to submit accompanying documents, showing how much they owe in regular monthly bills. Only “forward-facing” businesses will be eligible, meaning those that allow customers to walk in and purchase items or services.
Council President Matt Owen said bars, restaurants, entertainment venues and retail businesses are included in the program. Qualifying businesses must have fewer than 50 employees and be located in Jeffersonville, with Owen noting that any establishment in which a council member has a stake will not be eligible.
“I think one of the main points that we wanted to emphasize through this program is that the city has done a lot of good things to cultivate small business growth throughout the city,” Owen said. “We want to make sure that we protect that. We want those folks to be able to get opened back up and have their employees a place to go back to.”
Owen said that the city had applied for a grant through the state, though it did not ultimately receive the money. After learning that, he said the city wanted to get to work to enact something locally.
If every business were to get the maximum amount, 50 would successfully receive relief. Council members hope to have applications turned around in three weeks, though they are pushing for 18 days.
With late fees for tax payments being waived this year and other economic factors, Owen said the city is expecting a drop in revenue this year. The hope is that the relief program will get businesses back on track quicker, thus improving the city’s economic situation in a more timely fashion.
“The goal is to make sure that’s a short dent and not a wider canyon,” he said.
