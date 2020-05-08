JEFFERSONVILLE — The Jeffersonville City Council and Clark County Health Department are teaming up to provide a solution for the area’s homeless population during the coronavirus pandemic.
Catalyst Rescue Mission has worked to have the homeless population shelter in place at its Jeffersonville location. But before new potential residents are accepted into the shelter, they must go through an intake process where they are screened for symptoms of COVID-19.
According to Catalyst President Jim Moon, allowing people to enter the shelter without such a process would put those already living there at risk. As a solution to that issue, the shelter has erected large tents in its parking lots to temporarily house new clients to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
“These tents are a staging area for homeless individuals who are seeking emergency housing,” Moon said in a letter given to the News and Tribune. “We realized early on based on Indiana State Department of Health guidelines that we cannot bring people off the street and straight into our ‘sheltered-in-place’ clients. Those that seek emergency shelter are brought into the tent and medically supervised daily until cleared by our Medical Advisor Dr. Bonacum, usually after five to seven days. After being medically cleared they are assigned a bed in the shelter itself.”
Council member Dustin White, however, has expressed a distaste for the tents, publicly calling for their removal at Monday’s council meeting. Just before the meeting, Clark County Health Officer Dr. Eric Yazel released an order stating that the tents are to stay up for another 14 days.
At a special meeting held by the council Wednesday, White proposed a solution to have the tents removed sooner. A plan to dedicate $10,000 to temporarily place homeless individuals at the Red Carpet Inn will be voted on for a final time at another council meeting today.
“You have somebody walk up to Catalyst, and they do a pre-screening for symptoms,” White said. “If they’re asymptomatic, they go into a shelter. If they present symptoms, they go to the hotel, and they get tested. We’re thinking those tests will come back within 48 hours. If they are COVID-free, they will go to the shelters.”
White said that rooms would cost $65 a night.
No resident of Catalyst has so far tested positive for the disease. According to the letter Moon released Wednesday, nobody currently in the shelter or the tents is displaying symptoms of COVID-19. Catalyst, too, has an agreement with Red Carpet Inn, where the shelter has 10 rooms reserved.
Those rooms are to only be used to quarantine individuals who have tested positive for the disease, though. The council’s plan goes slightly further in that it would shelter people at the hotel while they await test results.
The process will be handled in coordination with Yazel and the health department.
“There’s starting to be a neighborhood sentiment that they would like the tents down,” Yazel said. “We understand that, but we had to have a viable plan in place. This does that. In this scenario, everybody wins. We get the safest thing for the neighborhood and the homeless population.”
Yazel added that not many people at a time have been quarantined in the tents due to symptoms. Moon said in his letter that 12 tests have been conducted at the shelter.
Moon also noted a commitment to keep the tents up until “the public health will not be at risk by homeless individuals with potential symptoms roaming the community that cannot shelter in place.” An attempt by the News and Tribune to reach Moon for a reaction to the council’s plan was unsuccessful.
White hopes to have the plan implemented by early next week, if the council approves the money. Once in place, he hopes the health department will rescind the order allowing the tents.
Yazel, however, said he will monitor the process for a few days, giving time to see how it operates.
“I think what we’ll plan on doing, as long as the process moves smoothly, is to let that play out a day or two, just to make sure there’s no hard stop,” he said. “I do know that they plan to take those tents down voluntarily. Hopefully, that isn’t an issue that comes into play. If they choose not to take down the tents, I may be more aggressive, but I don’t think that’ll be an issue.”
