JEFFERSONVILLE — Southern Indiana’s only homeless shelter will soon receive state funding to assist with quarantining those experiencing homelessness within 12 counties in the state amidst COVID-19.
Catalyst Rescue Mission has been selected for a grant through the Family Social Services Administration (FSSA) of the Indiana Division of Mental Health and Addiction to be the quarantine site for the next two and a half months for any of the homeless community in Clark, Floyd, Harrison, Crawford, Jefferson, Orange, Scott, Washington, Ripley, Dearborn, Ohio and Switzerland counties.
“What it means is we are responsible for quarantining homeless individuals who have symptoms and haven’t had their test results, or who have a positive status,” Jim Moon, director at Catalyst Rescue Mission and pastor at Park Memorial United Methodist Church, said.
The way it will work, a physician or county health department who has a homeless individual who is showing symptoms, has tested positive but does not need hospitalization or who is awaiting test results can contact Catalyst Rescue Mission and can bring that person there. Once they are cleared, they may be returned to their home county. All residents are monitored daily — their oxygen levels, blood pressure and temperature are taken.
“This program’s primary purpose is to minimize transmission of the virus while monitoring the health of its clients in order to ensure clients are either safely isolated until they are appropriate for discharge, or safely transferred to a hospital if symptoms increase to a level that warrants hospitalization,” according to the shelter’s written response plan to the disease caused by the novel coronavirus. “During the client’s stay in the program, Catalyst’s staff will work with the client to ensure the client has their basic needs met and have a safe place to go upon discharge.”
The resident’s stay at Catalyst is voluntary, and the shelter may take some into their longer term program which includes case management, even if they are from outside the county.
The funding comes weeks after shelter leaders put in place a response plan to assist those in Southern Indiana. In early March, Catalyst began implementing a shelter in place policy; all those staying within the shelter proper are asked to stay there unless they’re getting essential supplies such as medication.
For new people seeking shelter or those who only stay overnight, three tents have been set up in the parking lot — one with 30 beds for men, one with 15 beds for women and children and a quarantine tent with 15 beds.
“We were trying to protect the clients that we serve from getting the virus,” Moon said. After that, shelter leaders were approached about submitting their plan to the FSSA.
Right now, there are also spaces inside — four beds for women and six for men — if the residents staying within the shelter need to isolate. Moon said if they need more, they can turn the larger men’s tent into quarantine space and move the men to another tent.
“There is a potential if there is a need for more than 30, we’ve had conversations with hotels, motels and with our school system about the potential of us utilizing a separate space.”
Moon did not disclose the amount of funding Monday, but said it will aid in operating the shelter and three tents around the clock — right now, it costs about $45,000 per month to maintain the response.
