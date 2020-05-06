JEFFERSONVILLE — A group of Jeffersonville entities is not seeing eye to eye regarding the placement of tent camps in the parking lot of Catalyst Rescue Mission.
The issue came to a head at Monday’s Jeffersonville City Council meeting, when member Dustin White laid out complaints against Catalyst during the council comments section at the end of the agenda. In that time, White took aim at Catalyst’s use of tents to temporarily shelter incoming residents, as they are observed for symptoms of COVID-19.
The subject of the comments covers a period stretching back over roughly two months. In mid-March, large tents were erected in the shelter’s attached parking lot.
A March 13 letter from Clark County Health Officer Eric Yazel to the Department of Planning and Zoning outlines Yazel’s recommendation that Catalyst be allowed to put up the tents. The letter states that the arrangement “will allow the mission to provide sleeping quarters for their new arrivals and separate quarantine areas for their male and female populations.”
After an an initial intake period, residents cleared of risk are assimilated into the shelter property. On April 13, Catalyst President Jim Moon and Director Paul Stensrud announced new funding that would allow the shelter to take care of residents from the surrounding 12 counties at the site.
A portion of White’s complaint mentions that neither the surrounding neighborhood nor the City of Jeffersonville were included in the grant’s preparation. He went on to demand that Catalyst take down the tents.
“I am hopeful that I will be able to negotiate a plan in the next couple of days when we can identify exactly how many people are in the tent, put them in the Red Carpet Inn according the the [Memorandum of Understanding] and get them testing. Once those tents are empty, then they can be taken down immediately. I hope the city, including the mayor, can get behind a sum of money in order to make that happen.”
White also mentioned Moon’s church, Park Memorial Church as a potential sheltering site. A May 1 letter from Yazel similar to the one sent in March recommended the continued use of the tents.
But without an order from Yazel explicitly mandating the presence of the tents, city officials planned to move forward with their removal.
“My position was that short of a signed order from Dr. Yazel, the city was going to proceed with enforcing our zoning code and take steps to have the tents removed,” Jeffersonville City Attorney Les Merkely said.
Though a recommendation had been issued on May 1, a majority of day on May 4 had passed without receipt of the order. Just before it was time for the city council meeting, Merkely said he received an official order from Yazel.
The order stipulated that camps cannot be cleared for 14 days, and that the health department is actively pursuing a plan to provide individual housing units at a different location.
“As we’ve navigated through this, we want to be able to put that population up in hotel rooms,” Yazel said. “It sounds easy, but it takes a lot of legwork. You have to negotiate and find different facilities. The purpose of that order was to just buy us more time to do this right and do it safely. I gave two weeks, because I do want us to have the pressure of coming up with a finite deadline. The neighborhood has been in vocal opposition, and we’ve been listening to that.”
Yazel said he plans to work with the city to get the tents down. But as it stands now, they are a necessary measure to prevent an outbreak within the vicinity.
Turning away new residents with potential COVID-19 symptoms could also put the surrounding community at risk.
“To this day, Catalyst has not had a positive case,” Yazel said. “That’s the whole point. I want to respect the city’s wishes, I just feel like it’s my job to make sure we have have a viable solution. We’ve made it this far with zero cases in a vulnerable population, and I don’t want to make a sudden change that puts that at risk. That puts the whole neighborhood at risk. Before I take the tents down, my whole goal is to make sure that there is a safe alternative for everybody involved.”
Causing a snag in moving forward with new plans is a lack of funding. According to Moon, while Catalyst has been awarded grants, no money has yet been made available from them.
“Our response has been unfunded at this point,” Moon said. “I’m under the impression that it will be funded shortly. Our plan was approved, but we currently haven’t received the grant funding. We can’t do anything other than what we’re seeing now. One of the solutions kicked around was that we should put the people in a hotel or motel room. Well, we don’t have the funding.”
What Catalyst does have is an arrangement with a local hotel that has 10 rooms blocked off. Those rooms, however, aren’t for overflow residents.
Rather, they are there as quarantine spaces for any Catalyst clients who acquire COVID-19.
“If we start putting non-COVID people there, then we’re taking up space for a patient,” Moon said. “I know there are lot of alternatives and what I call ‘Sunday morning quarterbacking,’ but the solutions aren’t as easy as they appear.”
The other portion of White’s complaint dealt specifically with Stensrud. A few weeks ago, residents of the surrounding Claysburg neighborhood staged a protest outside of Catalyst.
White said that during the protest, Stensrud went live on Facebook, where he proceeded to make “demeaning remarks” about the citizens at the gathering.
“I think his comments alone were of the nature that requires his termination,” White said. “When you demean a citizenry, then you show that you have zero respect for them, and that you are not willing to be a good neighbor.”
Due to the Facebook live comments and subsequent postings, White asked that Stensrud be terminated from his position at Catalyst within five days. Unless Stensrud parts ways with the organization, White is calling on fellow council members to not consider any future funding requests from the shelter.
Moon, however, said it was inappropriate for White to use his platform to threaten funding of the mission.
“The comments Paul made do not reflect the mission,” Moon said. “That matter has been handled internally. Those are handled confidentially in house. We don’t agree with the comments in the video, and that has been expressed to Paul. Anything we do moving forward from here with our employee is our business.”
Stensrud himself did not offer comment on the matter.
Once the 14 days is up, White said he hopes the administration resumes its efforts to enforce zoning laws and demand that the tents be removed.
“That’s the solution to people living in tents in the United States — city leaders getting behind a solution,” White said. “It’s inhumane. They have people living in a tent when there are empty hotel beds, when there’s an empty church operated by Pastor Moon. Everybody should be outraged that there are people living in tents in Jeffersonville.”
