JEFFERSONVILLE — To help mitigate the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19), the Jeffersonville Township Public Library has closed both library locations to the public. These closures will remain in effect until at least April 6, or further notice.
Like other library systems in the area, this decision was made of the utmost concern for the health, safety, and well-being of library patrons, staff and the community. The scientific evidence that social distancing can help stop the spread of COVID-19 is a compelling factor in taking this precautionary step.
“Public libraries have always been about community and the safety of our communities,” said acting director, Lori Morgan.
JTPL is a fine free library, so no fines will accrue on items returned past their due date because of the building closure.
To allow patrons to still check out materials while the library is closed, JTPL is now providing curbside service. Put an item on hold either using the online catalog or by calling the library. Library employees call you when your items are ready. Drive to the library, give us a call to let us know your name and that you are here to pick up your items on hold. Library staff will bring the items out to you and you get to go home and enjoy them.
During the closure, patrons are also encouraged to use the online resources and services. The public can still get a library card by visiting the website or giving the library a call. Residents in the JTPL service area have access to digital materials such as Hoopla, OverDrive, Freegal, Flipster, RBdigital magazines, Inspire, and the list goes on. Also staff made special provisions at this time to allow patrons to check out up to 10 items on the OverDrive database, rather than the normal limit of five.
For a short time, library cardholders interested in family history can take advantage of Ancestry Library Edition from home. This resource is ordinarily available only on the library premises. To access Ancestry Library Edition, users must start on the library local history pages: https://jefflibrary.org/local-history/. On the far left, click the words Ancestry Library Edition with the little library card symbol. You will be prompted to enter your library card number, after which you can enjoy the resources from home.
To learn more about the services offered at the library, please call the main library at 812-285-5630, the Clarksville Branch at 812-285-5640 or check out the library’s website at jefflibrary.org.
