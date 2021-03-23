SOUTHERN INDIANA — Since its approval in late February, the Johnson & Johnson one-shot COVID-19 vaccine has been giving state and local health departments more opportunities to ramp up outreach efforts, with a focus on underserved or at-risk populations that may have more barriers to accessing the community clinics.
On March 12 and 13, more than 5,000 people were vaccinated at Ivy Tech Community College in Sellersburg, at one of the four state mass vaccination sites.
River Run Family Fun Park is one of three temporary clinics hosted by the state this Tuesday through Thursday with the capacity to deliver 1,296 Johnson & Johnson shots over the clinic time.
The state department of health is also hosting clinics in Elkhart and Tippecanoe counties this week, and a clinic is planned at Community Action of Southern Indiana in a few weeks. In all cases, appointments must be made ahead of time.
COMMUNITY OUTREACH
The Clark and Floyd County health departments have partnered with community agencies and churches to reach more of the minority populations or those with transportation or mobility issues. One of the first was at Brighter Day Church in Jeffersonville, a predominantly African American church.
Phil Ellis, executive director at Community Action of Southern Indiana, said the event was successful in focusing on some of the African American population, which he said has been the hardest hit when it came to the pandemic.
"We wanted to make sure we reached that population as much as possible," he said. "[And] we know the African American population has a lot of trust in the church."
Other outreach efforts in Clark and Floyd counties have included an after-hours clinic for the Hispanic population at the Clarksville vaccine clinic, the New Albany Housing Authority and a collaboration with several predominantly African American churches in New Albany to reach congregation members.
LifeSpring Health Systems has been responsible for vaccinating nearly 100 residents at Catalyst Rescue Mission in Jeffersonville, as well as working with other homeless outreach groups to locate people who may be on the streets. Last week, LifeSpring vaccinated 37 people at Clark Arms in Jeffersonville.
More clinics are planned in both counties, which have used either Moderna or Johnson & Johnson for the pop-up clinics. The counties are also also visiting homes of residents when needed, through the Homebound Hoosier program.
"I think the presence of Johnson & Johnson and the tiers opening up just gives us all kinds of creativity to tailor the rollout," Clark County Health Officer Dr. Eric Yazel said. "I think as the age range continues to open up, we'll be even more creative on that."
"I think it's a great option," Floyd County Health Officer Dr. Tom Harris said. "We know that the Hispanic community and the African American community have been hit harder. That's a worrisome thing."
HOSPITAL VACCINATIONS TOP 27,000
As of the start of the week, individual vaccinations neared 70,000 between Baptist Health Floyd in New Albany and Clark Memorial Health in Jeffersonville. Of these, about 27,000 people have received their second doses of either Pfizer or Moderna.
"It feels good; it feels like we're making a step in the right direction," said Brian Cox, director of Emergency Management at Baptist Health Floyd. As of the end of Monday, the 32,003 shots had been given at the drive-through clinic at the hospital, with 12,321 people fully vaccinated.
At Clark Memorial Health, around 36,000 doses were expected to be given by the end of Tuesday, with 14,739 people fully vaccinated, Director of Pharmacy Lance Ballard said.
Both hospitals are making plans on how to best use their allocations of Johnson & Johnson, but it's not going to be in the main vaccine clinics, health administrators say. Ballard said Clark Memorial has already begun offering the one-shot vaccine to emergency room patients who qualify, and are looking into taking that into the hospital's behavioral health center.
Cox said while plans aren't final, Baptist Health Floyd will also likely use the shots in the ER.
YOUNGER RESIDENTS SLOWER TO REGISTER
The first vaccinations began in mid-December shortly after the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine was given Emergency Use Authorization by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. Priority was given first to health care workers and then emergency responders, with the age-based tiers starting in January with those 80 and older, going down incrementally.
Last week, the state opened eligibility to those 40 to 44, with the first appointments scheduled for this week. But health officials say while older residents, who have been at greater risk for serious illness or death from the disease, rushed to fill slots as soon as they were eligible, younger groups are taking a bit more time.
"We still have a lot of people in the younger age groups that don't feel like they need to be vaccinated and that's a little disconcerting," Cox said. "They haven't seen as many people their age affected as the 70-plus population, but there still are some risks."
Ballard said he'd seen something similar at Clark Memorial Health.
"I think we're not as booked out as we once were and I think the take-home message is we have capacity," he said.
Yazel said he'd seen far fewer people in the 40- to-44 and 45- to-49 age groups, but he hopes that could change with more of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
"I think there's a little more of the 'I'm not going to get sick so why get the vaccine' sort of things, and a little more mobile population — everybody's busy," he said. "So I think you may see people waiting for pop-up clinics, for the Johnson & Johnson so they can get one dose."
