SOUTHERN INDIANA — Health departments in Clark and Floyd counties are preparing to begin mass COVID-19 vaccinations of the first eligible residents in Tier 1B next week, after guidance issued Wednesday by Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb.
Tier 1A candidates — mostly frontline and other healthcare workers — began receiving the first doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine the week of Dec. 14 at hospitals in Clark and Floyd counties. As of Wednesday, around 8,500 people had been vaccinated between the two counties.
During his weekly news conference, Holcomb outlined that vaccinations of Tier 1B candidates, which will initially include people 80 or older regardless of underlying health conditions, can begin in the coming days.
The Clark and Floyd County health departments will begin vaccinations on this group Monday, Jan. 11. Clark County will be at an unoccupied warehouse space at 748 Lewis and Clark Parkway that is owned by the Town of Clarksville, according to statements from the Clark County Health Department. Floyd County health Officer Dr. Tom Harris said the Floyd County vaccinations will be at a drive-through site at IU Southeast on Grant Line Road.
Patients can begin signing up Friday morning to get their doses at www.ourshot.in.gov. They can also call 211 starting that morning to be scheduled.
It will be staffed by more than 100 Clark County Medical Reserve Corps. volunteers, and will be capable of operating seven days a week, 12 hours a day, but Yazel said the actual rate of vaccination will depend on how much is supplied weekly by the state.
"We could not open this site and have the capability to run seven days a week without the generosity of our volunteers as well as the Town of Clarksville," Yazel said in the release.
"...These partnerships are important to ensuring community needs are met and that we continue to move forward from this pandemic," Yazel said.
The Clark County Health Department reported that depending on availability of the vaccine, those 70 to 79 and 60 to 69 can expect to be able to be vaccinated within a few weeks. These groups do not count those living in longterm care facilities; those residents are being vaccinated in a separate process through a partnership with CVS Pharmacy and Walgreens, and have begun this week.
Both counties are expected to receive 600 doses the first week, and at least 400 the following week.
