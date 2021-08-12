CLARKSVILLE — The Clarksville Parks and Recreation board has announced that Clarksville Cove will be ending the season early effective immediately, due to staffing shortages and COVID-19 concerns, according to a news release.
Earlier this month, the Clarksville Cove Family Aquatic Center’s schedule changed to weekends only due to kids returning to school for the fall semester. Now the decision has been made to close the aquatic center for the season.
The board voted unanimously Wednesday to end the season early due to a combination of a staff shortage and COVID-19 concerns. The facility lost much of it’s staff when school resumed, making it difficult to have enough staff and lifeguards.
With the rise in COVID cases in Clark County, the town of Clarksville is also getting ready to re-institute masks mandates at all town facilities, which will include Clarksville Cove. The restrictions would require additional staff at Clarksville Cove to enforce the mask mandates, with staff already in short supply. For these reasons, the Clarksville Parks and Recreation Board decided to end the season early. However, Clarksville Cove was scheduled to close at the end of August, so residents are only missing six more pool days.
Season passes were not sold this year due to the possibility of ending the season early, and any punch passes sold this season will still be valid for the 2022 pool season. The aquatic center opened late due to a mechanical issue at the park.
