FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky reported 532 new cases of COVID-19 Tuesday and 10 new deaths from the virus.
That brings the state’s total number of lab-confirmed and probable cases to 28,126 and total lab-confirmed and probable deaths from the virus to 719.
Just a day ago, Gov. Andy Beshear ordered bars to close and restaurants to scale back indoor service and urged school districts to wait until later in August to resume in-person classes in an effort to combat a spike in coronavirus cases.
He stressed that his decisions follow recommendations from federal health officials to try to reverse the recent trend of escalating COVID-19 cases.
Beshear ordered Monday that bars close starting Tuesday for two weeks. Restaurants will have to limit indoor capacity to 25%, though outdoor seating can be unlimited if social distancing guidelines are followed, Beshear said.
The clampdown came weeks after Kentucky’s bars reopened and restaurants were allowed to increase indoor capacity to 50%. But the Bluegrass State has been hit by record or near-record numbers of daily COVID-19 cases for more than a week.
In defending his actions, the governor said: “It’s our state. It’s the lives of our people. And it’s our economy on the line. I believe that we are going to do the right thing.”
Beshear also recommended that public and private schools wait until at least the third week of August to resume in-person classes to help curb the virus’s spread. The governor said he’s concerned the virus would spread to schools if in-person classes resume amid the escalation.
“And if we see a lot of early cases in schools, it will be harder to get all of our schools open for in-person classes,” he said.
