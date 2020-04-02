WASHINGTON COUNTY — Joshua D. Hill, of Lanesville, has been charged in Washington County on multiple felony charges resulting from a domestic battery and confinement incident that lasted several days, according to an Indiana State Police news release.
The investigation began on March 26, 2020, when the Indiana State Police (ISP) in Sellersburg were contacted and made aware of the allegations.
During the investigation, detectives learned that the incident began on March 21, 2020, when the victim, along with her children, accompanied Hill on a campout trip to an isolated and private campsite in rural Washington County.
During the investigation, officers interviewed both Hill and the victim and obtained separate search warrants on Hill's' vehicle and private campsite. Caseworkers with Indiana Child Protective Services also assisted investigators since much of the alleged incident occurred in the children's presence.
On Monday, as a result of the investigation, Hill was arrested and charged with the following: criminal confinement, level 3 felony; strangulation, level 5 felony, domestic battery, level 5 felony, neglect of a dependent, level 6 felony and intimidation, level 6 felony.
Hill, 33, is being held in the Washington County Jail with a $28,000 full cash bond.
