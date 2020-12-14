JEFFERSONVILLE — A little more than nine months after the first COVID-19 cases were identified in Indiana, vaccinations have begun at two hospitals.
Just after noon Monday, Parkview Health in Fort Wayne became the first hospital in Indiana to begin administration of the Pfizer BioNtech vaccine to frontline healthcare workers.
Clark Memorial Health in Jeffersonville followed, with its first immunizations taking place shortly after lunch Monday.
The vaccine was OK'd late last week by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for Emergency Use Authorization.
Patients in the first tier for vaccinations were able to start signing up Saturday for an appointment, and Monday's first 20 participants included Clark Memorial Chief Medical Officer Dr. Klaus Boel and Clark County Health Officer Dr. Eric Yazel.
"I've never been so excited to get a shot in my life," Yazel said Monday shortly after 1 p.m., adding that "Honestly it didn't hurt a bit."
"It's [been] a lot of hard work and fight over the last few months and I am just really excited to start to see he light at the end of the tunnel."
Monday's immunizations came as the state reached 430,401 total cases reported since March, the state department of health confirmed Monday. Of these, 6,530 Hoosiers have died. Clark County's overall case count was a 6,822 as of Monday, with Floyd County's at 4,204. There have been 174 deaths between the two counties.
"Everything about this — a global pandemic like this especially in modern times and then to watch the scientific method unfold in real time as a vaccine gets developed and now it's here — it's always a day we knew was coming but it just got real real fast," Yazel said. "And we're excited to keep moving forward."
The two hospitals are among five pilot sites chosen by state health officials for initial storage. Clark Memorial, which received its initial 975 doses one day ahead of schedule Monday morning, will also provide the doses for hospital staff in Scott and Jefferson counties. Baptist Health Floyd in New Albany, which will also provide doses to Harrison and Washington County hospital staff, is expected to receive and begin immunizations by the end of the week at its drive-through clinic.
When Clark Memorial leaders were notified Saturday to expect their first doses Monday, hospital CEO Martin Padgett said they quickly pivoted, preparing to start sooner. After they'd received the doses early Monday, they immediately contacted Indiana Chief Medical Officer Dr. Lindsay Weaver to ask permission to go ahead and start, "which she very freely granted," Padgett said. "[She] said 'please start giving the vaccine immediately.'"
Padgett said he was glad to be able to see this historic moment, which came within a year of the first known cases of the virus and its subsequent global spread.
As patients arrived for their appointments Monday, staff readied the vaccine for use. The shots took about as long as a simple flu shot, and patients were monitored for 15 minutes afterward to ensure they had no serious allergic reactions.
Clark expected to vaccinate 90 people that first day, planning for about 30 per hour. By Wednesday and after, they hope to be up to 45 patients per hour within the four clinic rooms.
"It's incredibly exciting," Clark Memorial Director of Pharmacy Lance Ballard said. It's is unbelievable to have a vaccine ... you know we didn't know anything about this virus at the start of the year and now we have a tool to actually beat this pandemic. It's encouraging, exciting and we're just very blessed to have it."
Once removed from the ultracold storage freezer in the hospital's pharmacy, the vaccine must be used within five days, Ballard said. Once it's reconstituted with a saline solution, it must be used within six hours.
Staff take as many as are needed based on appointments to thaw in the refrigerator in the new vaccine clinic at the Clark Memorial campus. Clark Memorial is expected to get another 975 on Thursday, with more following on Monday. Since the Pfizer vaccine requires a second shot three weeks after the first, they will receive more doses accordingly.
Brian Cox, director of Emergency Management at Baptist Health Floyd said that as of Monday afternoon, the online appointment registration system was already close to 80% full for the first day later this week. The clinic will be in operation 12 hours a day, seven days a week, with the expectation that they can immunize 10 to 12 patients per hour. To ensure safety after taking it, the patient will pull over to a small lot as they're monitored for any allergic reactions.
Cox said part of the reason for the drive-through clinic was also to help people feel safer about not having to leave their car, which can safeguard against a potential exposure.
"We just wanted to make everybody as safe as possible," he said. "You don't have to come in the hospital, you can stay in your car."
Cox said initial surveys asking whether hospital staff were likely to take the new vaccine have already improved, as more information is shared on the safety and effectiveness levels of the Pfizer vaccine.
"We feel good," Cox said. "We've got a good very positive response, the more information now we've gotten about the vaccine. It was developed quickly but based on scientific knowledge — doctors have been at the forefront."
