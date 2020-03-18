SOUTHERN INDIANA — As the community practices social distancing to curb the coronavirus, local musicians are struggling with the loss of income due to cancellations of events and closures of restaurants, bars and venues.
They might not be able to perform their usual gigs in front of an in-person audience, but local musicians living in either Kentucky or Southern Indiana will have a chance to perform live Sunday for an virtual concert. The Kentuckiana Association of Musicians and Singers (KAMS) is presenting its online-only "Quarantine Concert" at 6 p.m. Sunday to raise money for musicians whose jobs are affected by the coronavirus pandemic.
The family-friendly benefit concert will be streamed live on the KAMS YouTube page, and it will feature short performances by local musicians performing from their own homes or the KAMS studio. Donations raised for the musicians will be split evenly between participating musicians — the concert will specifically benefit musicians who are losing money because they cannot gig, but some participating musicians will forgo their cut of the donations to show support for the gigging musicians.
The organization has already switched its music lessons to online classes using video conferencing. New Albany Community Choir and New Albany Community Orchestra have both suspended group rehearsals to practice social distancing, but the choir teacher is using live online sessions to provide help to members.
KAMS Director Owen Heritage said he wants the community to remember the musicians who are suffering during this time, and he encourages people to donate online, even if it's just a dollar.
"We're all kind of making this up as we go along right now," he said. "I think this is a good way to make lemonade out of lemons, so to speak. The musicians can do something productive and make some money while they're at it, and I think the community will enjoy the broadcast as well."
Ramsey residents Anna and Charlie Blanton are among the musicians signed up for the concert. They own the Kentuckiana Music Center in downtown New Albany, and they play with the Irish band Croghan's Crossing. Anna, who is a violinist, said she started feeling the effects of the coronavirus this weekend when her gigs for the rest of the month were cancelled.
She said it is meaningful to see the show of support from KAMS during scary, uncertain times.
"Just having an opportunity to make any kind of money to put gas in the gas tank or a meal or something, is very opportune for us, and I own the local music store in downtown New Albany, and if this means I make a little bit of money for myself and have a little more store money to put toward teachers, that also helps my teachers, who are in the same boat as well," she said. "It's a time of musicians supporting musicians, people supporting restaurant workers or whoever is out of work at the moment. Even if it's $5 or $10 or anything, any amount helps at this point in time because a lot are looking at months without income right now."
Romana Bereneth, a Louisville-based singer/songwriter, is looking forward to performing Sunday with her bandmate Stephen Phillips. She also works as a guitar teacher for KAMS and elsewhere, but gigging with her bands typically consists of 25 percent to 50 percent of her income.
She said she appreciates Heritage's efforts to help musicians in need, and she is excited to be able to perform and connect with others, even if it's not an in-person performance.
"We need money, and it doesn't matter if it's $5 or $10 donation," Bereneth said. "At least somebody has our wellbeing in mind."
Louisville guitarist William Siddons is another of the musicians signed up for Sunday's concert. Due to severe health issues after lung cancer treatment, he is not a gigging musician, and he will not accept money from the donations. He wants to offer some assistance for those losing income due to the coronavirus.
"To me, it’s now about how fabulous you sing or how fabulous you play the guitar — it's about showing support for these musicians," he said.
Musicians performing from their homes during the concert can use video conferencing platforms such as Zoom or Skype, and if the musicians do not have the ability to live-stream their performance, they can perform at the KAMS studio, which is located at Heritage's home. He hopes to get 18 to 20 musicians involved in the concert.
"I think it's going to be a hoot," he said. "I'm hoping to get a host to come to [the studio] and help me out to actually present it. We can do it like a really fun radio show, except with video too. I think it will be funny, and it will be exciting and energetic — who knows what we'll be able to come up with during the live-stream itself. Maybe one musician will end up playing with another one in a different part of town. Who knows?"
Heritage said he encourages the community to find new ways to do things in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, and he appreciates that today's technology offers so many ways for people to stay connected.
"It's amazing what we can do now with the technology that we have," he said. "Fifteen years ago, we would have just been sunk, like, sorry, that's it, everything's off, good luck. But now we can do things."
The concert will also be available to watch after the live-stream.
"If people in the community are getting bored, well, here's something to look forward to — a concert that they can watch at home," Heritage said. "Because Youtube has a chat function, anyone watching can kind of participate and send messages, like if they have a request or if they just want to say something to one of the musicians or say hi."
The donation page will also remain open following the concert.
