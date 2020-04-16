Jaylynn Brown (copy)

Jeffersonville graduate Jaylynn Brown had a strong sophomore season for the women’s team at Lincoln Trail Community College in Robinson, Ill.

 News and Tribune file photo

Jaylynn Brown (Lincoln Trail): The Jeffersonville graduate, a 5-8 sophomore guard on the women’s basketball team, averaged team-highs in points (13.5), rebounds (6.8), assists (3.5), steals (1.8) and blocked shots (0.8) per game for the Lady Statesmen, who went 17-10. She shot 47.8 percent from the field, including 39.6 percent from 3-point range.

