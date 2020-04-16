Jaylynn Brown (Lincoln Trail): The Jeffersonville graduate, a 5-8 sophomore guard on the women’s basketball team, averaged team-highs in points (13.5), rebounds (6.8), assists (3.5), steals (1.8) and blocked shots (0.8) per game for the Lady Statesmen, who went 17-10. She shot 47.8 percent from the field, including 39.6 percent from 3-point range.
LOCAL COLLEGE ATHLETE UPDATE: Jaylynn Brown
- By JOSH COOK
-
-
- 1 min to read
Josh Cook
Sports Reporter
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Recommended for you
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
Tommy Charles Ayers III, 56, of New Albany, Indiana, passed away on Wednesday, April 15, 2020. Tommy enjoyed hunting and fishing. He had a love for dogs and a spirit that made kids have fun when they were with him. He never met a stranger and will be remembered for his good-hearted nature. H…
Edward William "Ed" Sinkhorn, 88, of Georgetown, Indiana, entered God's loving embrace and gained a new audience for his jokes and stories on Wednesday, April 15, 2020. He was born on April 22, 1931 in New Albany, Indiana to the late Harold, Sr. and Catherine (Ritz) Sinkhorn. Along with his …
Richard Alan Kimes (Rick to his family and friends) passed away April 15, 2020 at Baptist Health Floyd. A lifelong resident of New Albany, IN, he was born August 6, 1952, son of Charles and Bonnie Kimes. He and his brother Doug were co-owners of Kimes Construction for several years. More rec…
Most Popular
Articles
- Jeffersonville man arrested for child seduction, molestation
- Wildlife in Need owner loses appeal
- Police investigating after man found deceased on Big Four Bridge
- Man found dead on Big Four Bridge identified
- Report of shots fired in New Albany prompts investigation
- Former police officer Norbert "Nobby" Bostock remembered for kindness, humor
- Gradual reopening part of post-COVID Indiana
- UPDATE: Man found dead in New Albany identified
- Man arrested for battery, firing shots in Jeffersonville
- New Albany resident surprised with socially distant celebration for 95th birthday
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.