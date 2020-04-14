SOUTHERN INDIANA — During a normal year, Americans and their financial advisers would be scrambling to make the date of April 15.
Every other year, Tax Day falls on that day, giving people a firm deadline to have all of their tax documents and returns submitted. This year, however, is not normal.
The coronavirus pandemic has upended just about everything viewed as normal in the United States and around most parts of the world. Those effects didn't spare the financial field.
Government officials have recognized that as circumstances rapidly reshape the lives of Americans, adaptation on their end is needed as well. To allow more time for people to file this year's taxes, Tax Day has been pushed to July 15.
"There should be ample time [to file]," said Ike Orwick of the New Albany financial and accounting firm Rodefer Moss & Co, PLLC. "Hopefully, they’ve got time at home, depending on their personal circumstances.”
Orwick said that his firm has seen a decline in clients served this year. While no exact figure was available, he did say the drop in business has been noticeable.
At many firms across the country, there is usually a work spike around Tax Day. With no April deadline this year, staffing may have been affected, Orwick noted.
“I’m sure there’s been an across-the-board reduction in overtime and temporary staff use, because the work is coming in slower," he said. "The spike and high demand to get to the [April 15] deadline wasn’t as extreme this year.”
Despite the sudden changes seen over the past few weeks, this tax season started off like any other. It was business as usual for a short period of time, with advisers being able to meet with clients to discuss financial matters.
Since then, however, Orwick and his colleagues have shifted to home offices, with "very limited staff" on hand. He added that his firm is lucky in that its computer system was prepared for a digital workload.
"If we didn’t have a paperless environment already created, it would've been very difficult," he said. "Luckily, we already have one in place. It does create challenges getting everything in."
Those challenges include getting clients up to speed with technological capabilities. The online portal allows documents and other data points to be entered directly on to a computer and downloaded to the firm.
Not everybody is ready to do it on a paperless basis, though.
"We can be paperless, but it’s client driven," Orwick said. "If they aren’t accustomed to computer systems and that sort of thing, it might not be as easy. It’s driven on their experiences. Sometimes it’s age based, but then again that could surprise you. It really depends.”
For those who may not be prepared for the online portal, they still have the option to deliver or drop off any necessary documents to finish their taxes.
Orwick said that the federal government has rolled out several programs to help the average individual. Different subsidies have allowed the saving of money, while stimulus checks are set to inject money directly into many Americans' wallets.
Those who receive Social Security benefits or who have already filed for 2018 or 2019 do not need to do anything to receive the money. A digital tool has been set up on the IRS website for non-filers to input their information for payment. An updated "Get My Payment" tool is set to launch mid-April, which is expected to allow those who have already filed to update their direct deposit information.
While there are numerous new developments for individuals, Orwick said most of his focus is on small businesses in the area. That process involves walking business owners through the options that are available to them.
For instance, one could apply for a grant, or choose from different loan options, including a Paycheck Protection Program [PPP] loan.
"Because the guidelines are not complete right now, we have to sort through and keep your options open to see what's going to be best for your business in the circumstances," Orwick said. "Some of the PPP loans can be forgiven if you meet the criteria, but the guidelines are not clear right now. Step one is obtain the loan. Step two is to cautiously make sure that the loan is forgiven.”
The situation stemming from the coronavirus is fluid right now. Diagnoses and projections are changing on a daily basis.
With that comes changes to when Americans can expect to get back to normal daily life. Until that day finally comes, Orwick hopes that enough has been done to get the average person or business through the crisis.
“I think hopefully the stimulus package is going to be very effective," he said. "I hope they come back with a second program if there’s a shortfall for small businesses. We need to make sure they get the help they need to get through this.”
