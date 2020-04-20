SOUTHERN INDIANA — Clark and Floyd counties now have a total of 319 combined cases of COVID-19.
That figure accounts for just under 3% of Indiana's total of 11,686 confirmed cases. While positive tests are continuing to pop up throughout the state, local health officials feel confident that the region is experiencing a sort of "plateauing" of new diagnoses.
According to Floyd County Health Officer Dr. Tom Harris, Baptist Health Floyd — where Harris also serves as a doctor in the emergency department — has witnessed over 230 total cases. Not all of those cases are from within the county, however, as a sizable chunk of hospital clientele have come from the surrounding area.
"It’s tough animal to define," Harris said of the hospital's footprint. "We’ve diagnosed cases from Louisville. We’ve diagnosed cases from Harrison, Washington, Scott and Clark counties. We even had one from Dubois County. These are people who for one reason or the other get there treatment here. About half of the tests or more we’ve done are Floyd County residents."
Harris did not disclose the number of patients receiving inpatient care at the hospital. He did note that that figure has gotten more controllable, though.
It's his belief that the area is either at its peak for coronavirus or the plateau immediately following the peak.
"We’re still seeing new cases, but our number of ICU cases in the hospital has improved," Harris said. "It’s too early to declare a victory. I think the stay-at-home and social distancing effort is working. We are seeing fewer numbers than we would’ve without those measures. We don’t want people to come out of their social distancing mode just yet. We need a little more time to see where we’re heading with the total number of cases.”
Clark County Health Officer Dr. Eric Yazel reported a similar assessment. While he did not have inpatient figures to present, he did say Clark Memorial Health — where he is also an emergency room doctor — does have a COVID-19 wing as well as positive patients in the ICU.
"We’re busy with it, but we haven’t seen those numbers climb, which is a positive," Yazel said.
The set of concerns Yazel has had includes stocks of ventilators, ICU beds and staff, he said.
As a whole, just over half of the state's 2,863 ICU beds are currently being occupied. Roughly 23% of the ICU beds are being utilized for COVID-19 patients.
Yazel said that in a normal season, ICU beds can stay close to capacity. That can often lead to "spillover."
"Once ICU gets filled, patients in ER stay in there until a bed is open," he said. "That can sometimes take three to five days. There are a few days where we held people briefly, but there's no longer that spillover. We increased capacity. We haven’t had any trouble, and hopefully it'll stay that way.”
Ventilators have become a widely-discussed topic throughout the country. This is especially true in hard hit areas like New York.
In Indiana, the state reports a total capacity of 3,104 ventilators. Over 77% of the supply remains available, according to figures from the Indiana State Department of Health, with 11.4% of ventilators being used for coronavirus cases.
Neither Yazel nor Harris reported shortages in Southern Indiana.
“The ventilator issue has not been an issue in our area," Harris said. "The Baptist system has done a good job of scaring up ventilators. It’s never been an issue in our community, and it doesn’t look like it will be one in the future.”
From a personal protective equipment perspective, both health officers said that local organizations and other philanthropic initiatives have helped in filling any void that could arise in the supply chain. Groups like Samtec and SOS have donated thousands of dollars worth of supplies.
Yazel even reported individuals donating N95 masks they have found around their homes. He also noted that in addition to the "laundry list" of people who have helped with supplies, the community also deserves credit for the part they played in keeping confirmed cases down.
"The whole goal is that hospital needs to increase our resources for a surge, and the community needs to keep the numbers down," he said. "A lot of the credit goes to the community for staying at home and limiting contact, because we haven’t seen that surge.”
Since a flattening of the curve appears to be on the horizon, Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb is expected to announce new measures related to the reopening of the state in the coming days. Starting next week, hospitals have the opportunity to start performing elective procedures.
“I think people should probably start making plans for coming out of social distancing," Harris said. "We’re looking at a phased resumption of services rather than a sudden all clear, everybody’s out of the house kind of thing. If you have some procedures that are pending that were put off, I think now would be a good time to start reaching out to your providers."
It's important, Yazel said, to continue to take precautions as restrictions are loosened on the population. The rate of positive cases has gone down as testing capacity has increased.
While numbers are staying "static" for the most part, he said a hot spot could reemerge if things are reopened too quickly. Rather than an all-at-once reopening of the state, he advised a slow, steady grind.
“Everybody is tired," Yazel said. "We want to go back to business as usual. But we can’t let that drive us toward bad decisions. If we do it too soon and irresponsibly, then all the sacrifices we’ve made for six weeks were for nothing. We want a smart process. Just hang on a little longer and we’ll get back to the way we're used to."
