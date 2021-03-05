SOUTHERN INDIANA — Local health officials are making plans for how they will distribute the third COVID-19 vaccine to be approved for emergency use in the U.S. as shipments are expected within the next week in some areas.
On Feb. 27, the U.D. Food and Drug Administration approved the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine for use among adults. The two-shot Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna vaccines were approved in late 2020.
As of Friday, Clark Memorial Health confirmed it expects to get 200 doses next week, as does the Clark County Health Department community site. The Floyd County Health Department and Baptist Health Floyd are each expecting 100 doses next week.
Health officials in both counties say they likely will use the new vaccine in community outreach and pop-up clinics to help reach minority communities and in situations where one dose might make more sense, such as with unsheltered populations, shut-ins and people coming through the emergency rooms or jails.
Beth Keeney, senior vice president for Community Health and Primary Care Services at LifeSpring Health Systems, said they expect to received 400 doses of Johnson & Johnson next week — half of which will go to the organization's western counties and half to be used to immunize the homeless population in Southern Indiana. Registration will start early next week at Catalyst Rescue Mission with the doses administered later in the week to those 18 and over. LifeSpring will also be working with homeless outreach groups to vaccinate street homeless residents in Clark and Floyd counties.
People with certain underlying health conditions are also able to get the vaccine, but must be scheduled through their doctor. Indiana teachers of any age are eligible through the federal plan and can get the shots through local partnering pharmacies at Kroger, Meijer and Walmart, not the health department or hospital sites.
The new vaccine will also be rolled out at the three new mass vaccination clinics in Indiana, which include Ivy Tech Sellersburg March 12 and 13.
"With Johnson & Johnson, just the one-shot deal does make a really big difference not having to figure out how to get somebody back in," Clark County Health Officer Dr. Eric Yazel said. He added that this can cut down on the logistics of trying to determine of they need to save half of a shipment of Pfizer of Moderna to ensure a second shot is available within the maximum time frame of 42 days. "It really is kind of a game-changer."
Floyd County Health Officer Dr. Tom Harris said the health department site will continue to use Pfizer and that "The Johnson & Johnson vaccine will primarily be used for some special circumstances like through our emergency department for eligible patients that are not likely to be able to return for a second dose appointment," he said. Congregate setting such as jails may also be a good option, he said.
Representatives of both health departments said that there are plans to use the new vaccine in outreach efforts into minority populations in the community as well.
Yazel said college or university populations could also be a good place for the new one-shot dose.
And while the efficacy for preventing spread differs — over 90% for Pfizer and Moderna and around 70% for Johnson & Johnson, the health officers say Johnson & Johnson has a much higher rate of preventing hospitalizations at around 90%. Side effects appear to be lesser with the Johnson & Johnson vaccine as well.
"I don't think there's any reason at this point to be vaccine shopping or holding out for the doses," Harris said, adding that the annual flu shot is about 60% effective at preventing illness.
And with Pfizer and Moderna, "those were actually tested back in summer when there were no variant strains," Yazel said. "So I don't think there's going to be a huge difference in efficacy when it's all said and done."
