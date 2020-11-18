SOUTHERN INDIANA — As COVID-19 positive cases rise — threatening to reach the highest points yet — two leading Southern Indiana health systems are partnering to raise awareness of the current and continued dangerous effects of the pandemic and urge area residents to stay vigilant in the fight against coronavirus, according to a news release.
While the nation awaits a vaccine, the actions and behaviors of people remain the sole determinant of increases or decreases in viral spread. As viral spread increases, it has a direct impact not only on the health of the population, but the vital resources local healthcare institutions must retain in order to adequately care for patients. Baptist Health Floyd and Clark Memorial Health are joining forces to implore the public to do its part to prevent mass outbreaks so that medical providers can preserve these vital resources, such as staff and inpatient capacity, in order to continue responding to the pandemic.
As inpatient demand remains high at both hospitals and strains on staffing have recently increased, Mike Schroyer, president of Baptist Health Floyd, and Martin Padgett, chief executive officer at Clark Memorial Health, believe the time for more diligent action is now and is in the hands of each individual.
“We know people are tired and they’re frustrated,” Schroyer said, according to the release. “This has been a marathon of a fight and the race is not over. We realize it in our own workforce — these dedicated physicians, nurses and support staff that have been fighting on the front lines for the last eight months are still there, giving it their all. We’re all feeling the effects.”
Hospitals and health systems must be able not only to care for patients with COVID-19, but also continue to provide comprehensive services for the varying public medical needs every day.
Medical evidence shows that face coverings, when worn properly, greatly reduce the viral load (amount of virus-containing droplets or particles) both emitted and absorbed from person to person.
“We’ve learned much about COVID-19 over the past several months, both as members of the public and as healthcare institutions," Padgett said, according to the release. "We have more reliable and credible information at our finger tips.
"Our organizations have done a tremendous job responding to this pandemic, from acquisition and use of personal protective equipment, implementation of rigorous safety precautions and increased testing capabilities. However, the virus is continuing to spread in our communities and spread rapidly. We all know the safety measures that work to minimize spread, and we need everyone to strictly adhere to them.”
