SOUTHERN INDIANA — In Southern Indiana, downtowns that were previously thriving have been hit hard by the pandemic.
Many businesses have been forced to shut their doors during the stay-at-home order, and restaurants have scaled back their operations. For local main street organizations, COVID-19 has required them to adopt a new role in promoting and supporting small businesses.
NEW ALBANY
Rob Dunn, president of Develop New Albany, said the organization is leveraging its relationships and experience to connect small business owners with local and regional government leaders and help them find the right resources.
“In my years in New Albany, it has experienced pretty monumental growth, and my time on the board has been pretty good,” he said. “I don’t want to lose something so monumental to something like this.”
One of the services it is offering amid the pandemic is a relief fund for New Albany restaurant workers, which it is providing in partnership with the Urban Enterprise Association, the City of New Albany and private donors. The fund allows service industry employees to receive $20 worth of carryout from participating restaurants, and it has already provided 1,300 meals since it began in March.
The organization is continuing its monthly merchant meetings, and they are gathering feedback from restaurant owners to see what problems they are facing amid the pandemic, according to Dunn. Develop New Albany has also dedicated its efforts to promoting local businesses and informing the community about what is available, he said.
“We have to continually not get tired of having conversations, to continually not get tired of listening to what folks are going through, and we have to continually focus the conversation not on that it’s so miserable but instead, ‘what can we do?’” he said.
The organization intends to open the farmers market in downtown New Albany, but it will be a different experience with the new social distancing guidelines, since people will not be able to gather in the same way, Dunn said.
He describes small business owners as optimistic people who look for ways to make something work, and Develop New Albany intends to help them through these challenges, he said.
“It’s been a bad time, but it’s also a time where we can really see what we’re made of,” Dunn said. “We’re going to get through it and figure it out as everyone else figures it out.”
JEFFERSONVILLE
Jay Ellis, executive director of Jeffersonville Main Street, Inc., said the organization has been “equal parts economic adaptor and cheerleader” for the city’s downtown businesses.
“The whole COVID-19 ordeal has been fairly devastating for many downtown businesses and businesses across the country, obviously,” he said. “We’ve been, from the beginning of this, trying to help businesses adapt to the new normal and overcome this.”
Jeffersonville Main Street is promoting local businesses on their social media — they are encouraging people to get takeout or delivery from restaurants, and for retail businesses, they are encouraging people to make online purchases when possible and buy gift cards, Ellis said.
The organization is also hoping to provide financial help for struggling businesses. On Tuesday, it launched a crowdfunding campaign aiming to raise at least $40,000 in 30 days to provide recovery grants for small businesses in downtown Jeffersonville that have been negatively affected by the pandemic.
Jeffersonville Main Street has already contributed $10,000 to its fundraising campaign, and the goal is to provide as many grants as possible, Ellis said. The grants could be used to help businesses set up online services, or they could go toward rent or utilities if a business is struggling to keep its doors open, he said.
Jeffersonville had a “vibrant and healthy” downtown before the pandemic hit, he said, and it’s been difficult to see the businesses struggling amid the closures and limited foot traffic downtown.
“These are local businesses owned by our friends and neighbors, and we can’t see all these locally-owned, independent businesses fold because of this,” he said. “We have to find ways to adapt, to be resilient and to stay positive amid all of this.”
The pandemic has led to the postponement of the Abbey Road on the River festival originally scheduled for late May, which will have a major economic impact in downtown Jeffersonville. The cancellations and postponements of events is a major concern for the organization.
The organization has postponed many of its own events, including its Chocolate Stroll and Concerts in Warder Park, and it is adjusting its farmers market to provide increased safety measures and make sure vendors and customers can practice social distancing when it opens in the summer.
“With not having events downtown, there is a direct correlation to businesses there,” Ellis said. “With fewer people in downtown, fewer people are spending money at restaurants, bars and boutiques, and that definitely hurts.”
