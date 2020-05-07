NEW ALBANY — A group of local residents is donating their resources and effort to give back to the community in a time of need.
A few weeks ago, New Albany resident Cora Flispart posted on Facebook that she was sewing free face masks for community members amid the COVID-19 pandemic, and before long, she was spending hours each day making hundreds of masks with the collaboration of three other women.
Flispart, who has sewn costumes for local school theater productions, originally used scraps from past New Albany High School and Hazelwood Middle School plays to make the masks. When she and her husband, Gary, received their $1,200 stimulus check, they didn't need the money for themselves, so they decided to use the money to purchase fabric and supplies to make masks for the community.
"I just know there’s a need, and with people out of work, they're not being able to afford masks," she said.
Flispart received more than 200 requests in the first three hours after she posted, and she is continuing to receive requests as the word spreads. As of mid-afternoon Thursday, she had sewn a total of 588 masks, and she has a couch piled with fabric for more masks.
The masks are fitted, and they come in different sizes for adults and children. People can pick up the masks at her home without in-person interaction.
Putting together the masks takes lots of time, and as the orders came in quickly, three other community members volunteered to help. Diane Lohr-Dohogne and Vivian Staggers are her former classmates from the NAHS Class of 1972, and Linda Brooks is a retired teacher she worked with previously to make costumes for NAHS choir productions.
Flispart does the sewing and manages orders, but Lohr-Dohogne, Staggers and Brooks have been helping her with the time-consuming tasks of cutting out fabric and ironing on interfacing fabric. To limit contact, Flispart will leave the material in a bag pinned to her door, and they will take the material to work on at home and return when finished.
She has been sewing since she was a kid, and for decades, she has volunteered with organizations like the 4-H and Boy Scouts.
"[Making masks] is just something I’m dong for the community – I'm a Boy Scout and 4-H leader, and we stress community service," Flispart said.
Betty Domalewski is among the local residents who received masks from Flispart after seeing her post on Facebook. She works for The Brook-KMI Hospital in Louisville, and she first received 25 masks for work and other community members, and she then received 50 more for work.
Flispart went "above and beyond," she said, and the masks are high-quality and well-made. Domalweski appreciates that she is using her skills to provide the masks free.
"She is providing safety to the community and preventing people from spreading [the virus] to anybody else," she said.
When Staggers learned of how many requests Flispart was receiving on Facebook, she wanted to help out, and she spends hours on weekends preparing the material.
Flispart "lives a life of trying to give back to others," she said.
"I just feel like Cora has such a big heart, and she gives all the time," she said. "A lot of times she volunteers, and I feel like she’s been overlooked for so long."
Lohr-Dohogne, who has known Flispart since they were kids learning sewing in the 4-H, said she was working on the mask preparations non-stop for the first nine days when she started the project, and she has continued to help out.
"Not everyone can afford to purchase masks or knows where to get a mask, so she’s doing a large service for not only people getting masks, but for the community as a whole to protect those people they are coming in contact with," she said. "It gives you a good feeling to know you are helping others."
New Albany resident Barbara Zeller has picked up masks two separate times for herself, her daughter and granddaughters, and she even donated material from her own craft room to help Flispart make the masks for her second order. She keeps a mask in her car in case she needs to go out.
"Cora's just a really nice lady who’s doing this because she can and because it’s the right thing to do," she said.
New Albany resident Tiffany Smith received four masks from Flispart for herself, her mother and her two sons. She uses the mask when she goes to the store.
“I think it’s a really great thing that she is using her talent to help others like that," she said. "I don’t know how to sew, and that she's doing it for free is an amazing and nice thing to do."
To request a mask, contact Flispart at cflispart@gmail.com
