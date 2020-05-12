SOUTHERN INDIANA — Several local school districts have changed graduation plans amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
The New Albany-Floyd County Consolidated School Corporation has moved its two graduation ceremonies to July 18, according to a Monday news release.
Floyd Central High School's ceremony will take place at 10 a.m., and New Albany High School's ceremony will take place at 1 p.m. The district will follow rules and guidance from local and state health officials that are in place at the time of the ceremonies.
"At this time, no one knows for sure what rules and guidelines will be in place come July," NAFC Superintendent Brad Snyder said in a news release. "We intend to offer some kind of celebration on July 18, with the preference being as close to the traditional graduation ceremony as possible. However, we will make various public health adjustments and decisions as that date gets closer."
Clarksville Community Schools will present a virtual graduation ceremony, and graduating seniors can schedule an appointment to walk across the stage to receive their diploma from their building principal.
Parents can take pictures of their graduates as they walk across the stage, and the videos of the graduates will be complied for a virtual graduation ceremony to premiere at 7 p.m. May 29.
There is also an outdoor graduation celebration for the class of 2020 tentatively scheduled for 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. July 16, which will be adjusted as needed based on federal, state and local guidelines.
West Clark Community Schools has also moved its graduation ceremonies. Silver Creek High School’s graduation is scheduled for 11 a.m. July 18. The school is considering using the high school gym, but if it takes place indoors, there would be limits on numbers of family members/guests and social distancing procedures in place.
If the gym cannot be used, Silver Creek will present the ceremony at the Silver Creek Township Park at the same date and time without limitations on family members.
The Borden High School and Henryville High School graduation ceremonies are both scheduled to take place at an indoor space at Country Lake Christian Retreat. Borden’s will take place 9:30 a.m. July 26, and Henryville’s will take place 9:30 a.m. July 25.
There would also be limitations on the number of guests at the Borden and Henryville ceremonies.
