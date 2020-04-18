SOUTHERN INDIANA — It's a time of dramatic transition for local teachers, students and parents as they adjust to weeks of remote learning.
Although the lack of in-person classes presents many challenges, teachers in Clark and Floyd counties are finding creative ways to both teach students and provide support during the coronavirus pandemic.
As students learn from their homes, it has become imperative for schools to provide alternate forms of education such as eLearning and figure out what lessons work outside the classroom setting.
But in addition to the academics, maintaining connections with teachers and classmates is also an essential part of students' school experiences, and schools are making efforts to support students' social and emotional wellbeing.
A NEW WAY OF LEARNING
Tiffanie Hainer Merwarth teaches art at Clarksville High School, and taking her classes to eLearning hasn't been easy. Art classes are difficult to transfer to a digital platform, particularly since students might not have all the supplies they need at home.
She initially set up Google Classroom and uses the opportunity to teach kids about art history, and she has been using online educational resources offered through institutions such as the Speed Art Museum. Her lesson plans are available to pick up at school for those without access to the technology.
She is also offering the option for students to create their own original art project if they have the materials at home, and she has seen some imaginative results. One student transformed plain sneakers into works of art by decorating them with markers.
The high school's spring art show was cancelled, but Merwarth hopes to offer a virtual show featuring a selection of students' works. She typically provides in-person feedback of students' artwork, but this year, she might offer virtual critiques in the last week of classes.
One of her concerns is providing a manageable workload, which might look different for various students.
"Some teachers might put out what they think is a reasonable amount of work, and for some that might be true, and for other students it might be overwhelming," she said. "The principal provided protocols and a guide was sent out about how go about lesson planning — it cautioned to err on the side of underplanning as opposed to overplanning."
According to Charlestown resident Jennifer Swanson, the transition to remote learning has sparked creativity within her family, and her kids have found new ways to connect with teachers and classmates.
Recently, Pleasant Ridge Elementary teacher Lori Blaydes has been doing a number of socially distant home visits to drop off books and materials for her first grade students, and when she reached the Swanson's farm to visit Jennifer's son, Philip Swanson, she received a nice surprise.
The family had set up a "photo booth" and tic tac toe board on their window that allowed the student and teacher to interact, and they drew a chalk board game on the sidewalk. She was also greeted by the family's goats.
"It made me smile and laugh," Blaydes said. "It lifted my spirits in a way that hadn’t been done in a while. I get so much joy from my students, and I had been missing them for weeks."
Jennifer's son Alex, who is in the fourth grade at Jonathan Jennings Elementary in Charlestown, recently took his class on a "virtual field trip." He gave his classmates a 13-minute video tour of their family's farm and introduced them to the animals. His teacher, Beth Day, structured a lesson in Google Classroom around the video featuring writing assignments, and classmates submitted questions about the farm for Alex to answer.
"[The kids] are all getting bored with the same thing every day, so we're all trying to mix it up a little bit," Jennifer said. "Anything that can get them excited, I'm all for it."
The materials Blaydes provided during her home visits included supplies for STEM project. She gave the students popsicle sticks, yarn, glue, tape and marshmallow Peeps, and using only the materials given to them, they made rafts to keep the candies afloat in water for what she called the "Protect a Peep" challenge.
For each day of eLearning, she makes it into a "theme day" based on the daily holiday calendar. For National Chinese Language Day on Monday, students will watch a video introducing words for various animals in Chinese, and they will draw pictures of the animals with the Chinese names, which will then be put into a slideshow.
"I still really want kids to be engaged in lessons, and I want them to have fun and keep everything as normal as possible," Blaydes said. "Some of these things I'd normally be doing in a classroom, but I have to find ways to make it happen remotely."
EMOTIONAL SUPPORT
At Community Montessori in New Albany, the main focus is on providing social and emotional support across the different age levels, according to Melissa Weissinger, the school's expansion development coordinator. The most important thing is coach the kids, and while they are providing eLearning lessons, the students' wellbeing takes precedence over the academics, she said.
"I think we have to be so gentle with each other," she said. "I think the most important thing is for people to still feel this is their community. Just because we're not coming to the building doesn’t mean we're not supporting them."
Mary Griffin teaches kids ages 3 to 6 at Community Montessori, and she has been using Zoom to keep the kids connected. The teachers set up video conferencing with small groups of students so they can see each others' faces, sing together and play games. The groups of kids are changed up every week so they can see everyone in their studio, or class, she said.
"With our age group, the connection they need and miss the most is seeing each other," she said.
Hannegan Roseberry works with the teen program as a "courage coordinator," or adviser, at Community Montessori. She works with a student group called A.S.S.I.S.T. that focuses on mental health and emotional wellbeing, and they have been discussing ways kids can stay connected and combat loneliness, she said.
One of their ideas was a pet "show and tell." Last week, teens had a hangout over Zoom where they brought their pets to show their classmates, and the school has also coordinated lunchtime hangouts.
"We lovingly went person to person introducing our little friends and taking the time to listen to each other and smile and laugh with one another," Roseberry said. "Those moments right now are what's keeping each other connected."
Jaynie Rockhill, who teaches fifth grade English, writing and social studies at Highland Hills Middle School in Georgetown, is going beyond worksheets and online lessons. Her students play self-paced games through a learning platform called Kahoot!, and she gives them video challenges where they are encouraged to talk on video about a story they read.
She coordinates daily video chats with students so they can chat and see each others' faces, and students can talk about how their days are going and any concerns they have. She and her teaching partners also communicate with students each morning to see how the kids are doing and check on their mental health.
"I don’t think that we should try to replicate the in-class experience — that would be just impossible, and I'm not holding myself to that standard," Rockhill said. "I'm just trying to really keep them happy, and do a little learning too. My main goal is keep the connection so they know there are people out there who still think of them and love them."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.