SOUTHERN INDIANA — Though the coronavirus pandemic has shut down a good portion of normal daily life, that doesn't mean everything stops.
Bills are still rolling in, meaning that there are still obligations for the average citizen, even if their financial situations have changed. Now in particular is the time of year for property tax bills.
Earlier this month, county governments across Indiana began mailing out bills to citizens, meaning many should have already arrived or will be arriving soon. What's different this year is that no in-person business is being handled by local treasurer's offices.
In both Clark and Floyd counties, government buildings are closed to the public. Inside the buildings, teams are hard at work to answer the questions of taxpayers.
Floyd County Treasurer Lois Endris said that prior to this week, her team had been working split shifts. Once the tax bills were mailed out, they switched back to a full staff, all working full time.
“I’m sorry for the older people who like to come in and do business," she said. "But it’s just not safe for them to do that right now."
In lieu of face-to-face business, both offices have stepped up to provide other options. Clark County Treasurer Monty Snelling said he has a full team working as well.
He's actually bolstered staff to get through property tax season.
"I’ve brought in two part-time people, too," he said. "While we don’t have the public coming in, we’re still getting inundated with calls and emails. We’re trying to make it as easy as possible to pay the tax bills without any problems.”
Each office used L&D Mail Masters in New Albany to print and send out the bills, which were digitally prepared by the treasurers' offices. Endris estimated that just about half of the state uses the local company for that purpose.
When people first started receiving their bills, Snelling said that phones were ringing off the hook, to the point where messages were recorded to call back taxpayers. Endris reported a similar situation in Floyd County.
Despite that, both said that things have been running smoothly, with no complaints from people trying to pay their bills. Both offices have set up dropboxes for those who still prefer hand delivering their payments.
In Clark County, it has been set up near the entrance of the government building. Floyd County has a box at the entrance of the City County Building and Floyd County Sheriff's lobby.
In-person payments can also be made by Clark County residents at Indiana Members Credit Union, German American Bank, First Financial Bank, New Washington State Bank, WesBanco, First Savings Bank and Stock Yards Bank. Floyd County has teamed up with German American Bank, First Harrison Bank and Stock Yards Bank.
Payments can also be made by phone or on each county's respective website.
Another change by Floyd County has been the inclusion of a return envelope for payments. The address is in Evansville, though, with Endris noting that that has caused some confusion within the public.
"That’s thrown some of our payers for a loop," she said. "It’s through German American Bank, and it’s much more efficient. That’s why we use that. We can’t process all the mail without that assistance."
Many citizens are dealing with financial strife, with the coronavirus causing mass layoffs and lack of work around the country. The treasurers said that they recognize that.
Snelling said that Clark County has always offered a payment plan. This option allows people to pay their bills over the course of 12 months.
"The last thing we want to do is to let anyone get behind," he said. "Anybody can get on a plan. My plan is to make it as easy as possible on the public... We don't want to burden anyone."
An order from Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb allows a 60-day window for people who can't pay their bills by the May 11 deadline. One thing Endris hopes to have instituted is an additional order from the governor putting a hold on tax sales this year, which occur when someone is three or more tax payments behind.
"That would be our preference to assist people in distress," she said.
