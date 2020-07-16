All suppliers and visitors are required to wear cloth face coverings in all hallways, elevators, public spaces and common areas, and when entering any Indiana University building, the university has reminded the public.
Cloth face coverings must also be worn in office and outdoor spaces where physical distancing is difficult to maintain. Wearing a face covering is not required in private offices or when alone in a space.
The requirement, which went into effect June 1, aligns with the Center for Disease Control and Prevention's recommendation to wear cloth face coverings in public settings.
In addition to wearing cloth face coverings, visitors must also take these personal precautions while on campus:
• Practice physical distancing at all times (at least six feet of physical separation between yourself and others).
• Practice good personal hygiene. Wash your hands with soap and water or use hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol if soap is unavailable.
• Routinely clean and sanitize shared equipment.
• Adhere to the guidelines and recommendations from the CDC, as well as federal and state governmental authorities, to protect your own health and the health of the IU community.
Go to coronavirus.iu.edu for information related to COVID-19 and public health and safety guidance.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.