SELLERSBURG — Nearly 6,000 people will be vaccinated against COVID-19 in Sellersburg this weekend, at the second of three state-sponsored mass vaccination clinics using the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
On Friday morning, cars streamed onto the Ivy Tech Community College campus for the first of the 5,760 shots that will be given over two days at the drive-through clinic. Three lines of vehicles passed through white tents erected on the south side of campus, where doses can be administered to patients simultaneously. Last week, roughly 17,000 people received the doses at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway clinic and there are 5,760 doses scheduled for the University of Notre Dame later this month. State health officials say appointments filled within a few days for each of the clinics.
Unlike the Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna vaccines which require second doses either three or four weeks after the first, the Johnson & Johnson vaccine provides the full vaccination after one shot, making it the preferred choice for health officials hosting mass clinics such as the three this month. Southern Indiana health officials already have begun using the one-shot vaccine for local outreach efforts as well.
This story will be updated.
