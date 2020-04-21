JEFFERSONVILLE — Southern Indiana was given a platform in Indianapolis at Tuesday's coronavirus briefing.
Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb invited two of the state's mayors to join him remotely at the presser, which provided updated numbers and thoughts on the pandemic from the Hoosier perspective. The cities represented the northern and southern extremes of the state, with Mayor Jerome Prince of Gary and Mayor Mike Moore of Jeffersonville speaking on behalf of their municipalities.
Holcomb acknowledged Moore's personal experience with COVID-19, as members of his own family have contracted the illness.
“In Jeffersonville, you all have done so much to come together and punch back on this," Holcomb said before asking Moore to give an update on the status of the southern reaches of the state.
Moore was happy to be a part of the discussion. Though his time was brief, he wanted to emphasize how the community has worked in unison to prevent a ballooning of diagnoses in the area.
Getting special mentions were, first and foremost, health care workers, but also grocery store employees, emergency response services, and the everyday citizen.
“It’s kind of nice to look around in a time where your state and your city has been tested... People stepped up," Moore said in his address. "They’ve done the right things. It’s just a good feeling in Jeffersonville to know that we can go through the toughest of times, and we stick together. It’s everybody from the health care workers, to the grocery store employees, to police and fire, and just the next door neighbors who have gone out to make sure everybody in their family and neighborhood is well."
While many tough days have been weathered over the past several weeks, Moore said that there is still some work to be done. Overall, he believes that the measures meant to protect the population are paying off.
The light at the end of the tunnel is becoming visible, as he put it, and he believes the community will come out stronger on the other side.
The invitation to take part in the conference came from the governor's office just yesterday. In an interview with the News and Tribune following the presser, Moore said that though Zoom calls aren't necessarily his go-to method of communication, he was pleased that perspective from his part of the state was sought.
One of the major points he wanted to express was the resilience of each individual and their willingness to step up in times of crisis, like now.
“I find a little comfort in the fact that for as dark of a reality we're living in, I’m seeing a lot of good in people," Moore said. "It’s refreshing to see in a very dark time in history that there are very good people making sacrifices to make other people’s lives a little better. I want to make sure that everybody acknowledges that everybody has stepped up... Everywhere I go, people are spreading positive messages."
It gave Moore a feeling of pride that Holcomb, someone he considers a friend, gave a platform to the Ohio River Valley. Moore said he has taken that effort to communicate to the local level as well.
Over the past few weeks, Moore said he has made sure to reach out to neighboring communities like Utica and Sellersburg. He compared it to neighbors picking up groceries for their neighbors in an effort to make sure they have everything needed to hunker down comfortably.
Keeping Louisville in the fold is also a much-needed step, with Moore noting that he and Mayor Greg Fischer have spoken multiple times during the lockdown.
"We have a walking bridge that a couple thousand people are crossing every month," Moore said. "Economically, Jeffersonville benefits a great deal from the residents of Louisville. I’ve always said that I feel like Louisville is the best next door neighbor I’ve ever had. I think people over there have recognized what’s going on. I think that works both ways. I love Louisville. I think Mayor Fischer has done an incredible job for his city. "
