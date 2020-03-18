LEXINGTON — The risk that coronavirus (COVID-19) poses to children is very low. That being said, COVID-19 is the main topic of discussion throughout the U.S. — your children probably have questions about what it is and are wondering if they should be scared. Here are some appropriate ways to discuss COVID-19 as a family:
How do I help them deal with stress or worry?
• Be reassuring and supportive. Children respond to stress differently, so they may seem more clingy, anxious, angry or agitated.
• Give them extra time and attention. Speak kindly and make more opportunities for play and relaxation.
• Listen to their concerns. Don’t be dismissive or ignore their fears.
• Respond with age-appropriate information.
What do I do about potential disruptions?
• Make a plan. Stay up to date with trusted sources of health information.
• Stay current on travel restrictions.
• Keep regular routines with bedtimes, meals and exercise.
• Stay in contact with your child’s school or daycare.
If my child has a chronic condition, what should I do?
• Practice proper handwashing. Explain how and when to wash hands.
• Sanitize surfaces and toys regularly. Use bleach-based products for surfaces that can handle it. Use a household cleaner or wipe to clean surfaces and objects that are used frequently.
• Consult with your child’s specialist. If you have to wait, be patient and remember that others are likely calling, too.
• Avoid other people who are sick.
What do I do if my child is showing symptoms?
• Call your primary care physician.
• Avoid the emergency room unless your child genuinely needs emergency care.
• If your kids are sick, keep them home. Be vigilant and wash your hands.
• Protect yourself and others.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.