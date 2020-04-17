CLARKSVILLE — Thursday afternoon, Rogina Lockwood pulled her delivery truck into the driveway of a yellow house on Blackiston Mill Road. She exited the truck and, after donning a mask and slipping on a pair of gloves, she began to place small cartons of milk into a plastic bag. Then, she walked around to the other side of the truck and picked up a box of prepackaged food prepared by Masterson’s Catering.
Next, Lockwood walked to the front step of the home and placed the items on the ground next to the door and knocked. She stepped back, about six feet, and waited to make sure that Steven Montgomery came to the door and picked up what she left for him. In spite of the coronavirus pandemic, Meals on Wheels keeps rolling along. “We’re doing everything we can to keep them safe, and us as well,” Lockwood said. Lockwood is a driver for Masterson’s Catering of Louisville, which prepares and delivers Meals on Wheels for LifeSpan Resources, which is in charge of the local operations for the program that delivers nutritional meals to those individuals with diminished mobility or who have a difficult time shopping for food and/or preparing it. “Our numbers have climbed so drastically in the past few weeks,” said Lockwood, who helps deliver meals to individuals in Clark, Floyd, Harrison and Scott counties. Since Gov. Eric Holcomb’s stay-at-home order, LifeSpan has had almost three times as many requests for meals as usual for those individuals who are home-bound. “We used to get a few calls, but now we get 10 — or more — a day for referrals,” said Ramona Miller, the nutrition and transportation director at LifeSpan. “We’re getting about 10 referrals a day from those who are quarantined, or self-isolating, who need food. “A lot of those 60 and older, people who are the most at risk and most susceptible that are self-isolating. They aren’t going out to the grocery, so they need food. So our calls have increased. … The federal government has promised extra dollars to help fund the meals, so we’re still providing that service.” But they are taking plenty of precautions. “I wear a mask, I wear gloves, I’m constantly using hand sanitizer to stay safe,” Lockwood said. “I go up to people’s homes. I knock, then I step six feet back just to make sure they got their meals.”
