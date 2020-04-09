SOUTHERN INDIANA — As people celebrate Easter this weekend, many will have to so without the usual family members who typically gather together for the holiday.
Large family gatherings are no longer safe amid the coronavirus pandemic, so Easter will look quite different this year. Celebrating apart from relatives could lead to disappointment among families, but for this holiday, it will be necessary for people to adjust their celebrations to follow social distancing regulations and guidelines.
The News and Tribune spoke with local mental health professionals on how to cope with social distancing during the holiday and find new ways to celebrate while remaining physically apart from their families.
Misty Gilbert, senior vice president of clinical services at LifeSpring Health Systems, said one of the most important things for people to know is that it’s OK to say “no, not right now” if family members outside their own households are encouraging them to visit for the holiday. It might be a good idea to postpone the big family gathering instead of completely cancelling it, she said.
It is important to set healthy boundaries to keep everyone safe, she said.
“I imagine that most people saying no to big family gatherings don’t want to potentially spread the virus, and they don’t want their loved ones to get sick,” she said. “Focus on the facts, what laws are in place and why — you can say, ‘it’s not that I don’t want to see you, it’s just not safe to see you right now.”
Dr. Jeff Romer, family therapist and clinical director at Personal Counseling Service, Inc. in Clarksville, said the decision to remain apart for the holidays such as Easter or Passover will be an emotional one for many people, particularly as people try to protect family members who are elderly and/or have underlying health conditions.
If a family member is having a hard time understanding why you are not planning to visit for the holiday, it is important to emphasize the reasons why it is necessary, he said.
“It’s important to acknowledge the fact that it is sad, but that’s this year — hopefully by next year that’s not the case, or by December and whenever other holidays come along there will be a handle on this,” he said. “ If there is conflict [if you decide not to visit], be clear about the reason — you’re doing it out of love, not out of spite.”
Romer encourages families find ways to celebrate together virtually, whether it’s through video conferencing calls or a phone call.
“It’s certainly better than nothing,” he said. “It’s not the same as being together, but it’s better than being isolated.”
Gilbert stresses the importance of staying connected despite physical separation. If families are unable to celebrate together in-person, it might be a good idea to drive to a family member’s house, stand at a safe distance and wave hello, in addition to connecting over FaceTime or over the phone. She also encourages people to leave gifts such as floral arrangements.
“There are definitely options for families who cannot spend Easter together,” she said.
The holiday can also be a time for creativity as people find new ways to celebrate while keeping their distance. For those who usually attend church service in the morning, they could watch an online service together as a family, Gilbert said.
She recommends that people continue old traditions such as Easter egg hunts and dying Easter eggs, even if it’s on a smaller scale, and she also encourages households to start new traditions during their socially distant holiday.
This is a time when many might feel depressed or isolated, so Gilbert encourages people to stay connected with loved ones and if needed, reach out to mental health providers for telehealth services.
