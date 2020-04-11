INDIANAPOLIS — As the number of novel coronavirus cases continues to rise, the Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) is partnering with local health officials in four communities to hold free drive-thru testing clinics for healthcare workers, first responders and essential workers who have symptoms of COVID-19.
Clinics will be held from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. April 13-17 at the following Southern Indiana location:
• Ivy Tech, 8204 Hwy 311, Sellersburg
Participants should bring a driver’s license or other State of Indiana-issued identification card and documentation of place of employment. Only symptomatic individuals will be tested. Tests will be conducted as long as supplies last and will be limited to one individual per vehicle.
To date, 7,435 Indiana residents are known to have contracted the novel coronavirus, including 537 additional cases reported Saturday. More than 39,000 test results have been reported to ISDH. A total of 330 Hoosiers have died.
The State Health Department also reported 106 cases in Clark County and eight deaths; 568 people have been tested. The ISDH reported 105 positive tests among 525 tested in Floyd County and four deaths.
That differs with Floyd County Health Department coronavirus statistics issued Friday, when six deaths were reported in the county, three of them being county residents. Floyd officials reported 181 total positives, 93 of them residents. Numbers of tests conducted are compiled from Floyd County Health Department, Baptist Health Floyd Hospital and Medical Groups, and other physician offices in Floyd County.
A list of counties with cases is included on the ISDH COVID-19 dashboard at www.coronavirus.in.gov. Cases are listed by county of residence. Private lab reporting may be delayed and will be reflected in the map and count when results are received at ISDH. Beginning Monday, April 13, the dashboard will be updated at noon each day.
The dashboard also has been updated to make corrections based on updated information provided to ISDH.
