INDIANA — There have now been 1,678 deaths reported in Indiana due to COVID-19, according to the Indiana State Department of Health.
The update, which reflects numbers as of 11:59 p.m. Monday, shows that there have been 28,705 positive cases identified of 189,330 Hoosiers tested, or 15.2% positive.
Clark County residents account for 430 of the state's positive cases; Floyd County, 304. There have been 36 deaths among Clark County residents and 38 among Floyd County residents. Testing has been administered to 2,697 Clark County residents and 1,726 Floyd County residents.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported Monday 1.48 million cases in the U.S. with 89,407 deaths to date.
