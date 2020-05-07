INDIANA — There have now been more than 125,000 Hoosiers tested for COVID-19 with 18% coming back positive, the Indiana State Department of Health reported Thursday.
The update, which represents numbers as of 11:59 p.m. Wednesday, shows that 124,782 people have been tested for the disease caused by the novel coronavirus; 22,503 have been positive. There have been 1,295 deaths in the state.
In Clark County, 355 residents have tested positive of 2,023 to receive testing; 23 people have died. Among Floyd County residents, 224 people have tested positive of 1,308. There have been 28 deaths.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported Wednesday a total of 1.19 million people have been identified in the U.S. as having the virus, 22,303 more than the previous day. There have been 70,802 deaths.
