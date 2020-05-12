INDIANA — There have been more than 150,000 Hoosiers tested for COVID-19, just under 17% of whom have had positive results.
The Indiana State Department of Health reported that as of Monday at 11:59 p.m., 150,510 tests that had been administered for the disease caused by the novel coronavirus. These are among facilities which provide numbers to the state. Of these, 25,127 have tested positive and 1,444 people have died.
There have been 389 cases detected among Clark County residents with 26 deaths. In Floyd County, there have been 238 cases among residents with 30 deaths. There have been 2,382 Clark County residents tested and 1,454 Floyd County residents tested.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported Monday a total of 1.32 cases within the U.S. since testing began, with 79,756 deaths.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.