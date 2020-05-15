INDIANA — There have now been 26,655 cases of COVID-19 identified among Hoosiers since March, the Indiana State Department of Health reported Friday. Of these, 1,550 people have died.
There had been 165,448 people tested in the state as of 11:59 p.m. Thursday; 16.1% of those tested confirmed positive for the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.
There were four new cases reported among Clark County residents, bringing the total to 399 cases with 29 deaths. Floyd County also saw four new cases between Wednesday and Thursday, the total cases among residents to 254 with 32 deaths. There have been 2,466 Clark County residents tested and 1,531 Floyd County residents tested.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported Thursday a total of 1.38 million people who have or have had the virus in the U.S. with 83,947 deaths.
