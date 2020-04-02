INDIANA — The first Floyd County patient has died from COVID-19, Floyd County Health Officer Dr. Tom Harris confirmed Thursday.
He said that the patient died at Baptist Health Floyd this week from the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, and that a positive test result has been confirmed. Harris was unable to confirm any other details about the patient at this time, including age, gender or the exact date of death.
He said all residents should take precautions to keep themselves and others well, including working from home if possible, avoiding leaving their homes unless necessary and practicing good hygiene.
There are now 41 Floyd County residents who have tested positive since March 13, of a total 77 confirmed in Floyd County but who may live in other areas, according to the county health department. Clark County reported 50 confirmed cases as of Thursday morning.
Of the 50 patients who have tested positive in Clark County, 56% have been women, 44% men. Of these, 14 of the patients have been between 70 and 79-years old, 13 have been between 50 and 59-years old and six have been between 50 and 59-years-old. There have been five cases each in the age ranges of 29 to 29, 30 to 39 and 80 to 89; two cases have been reported among those 40 to 49-years-old.
One Clark County death was reported Wednesday, a 57-year-old man who had underlying health conditions.
Floyd County confirmed its first positive case March 15; Clark County's first case was March 17.
The Indiana State Department of Health updates its numbers each day at 10 a.m. which reflect positive cases as of 11:59 p.m. the previous day. As of the end of Wednesday, there were 3,039 positive cases statewide, with 78 deaths. There have been 16,285 people tested.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported 213,144 positive cases in the U.S. as of Wednesday at 4 p.m., an increase of almost 50,000 from the previous day. There have been 4,513 deaths, up 1,653 from the previous day.
