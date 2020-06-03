INDIANA — There have now been more than 35,000 cases of COVID-19 identified among Hoosiers, the state department of health reported today.
As of 11:59 p.m. Tuesday, there were 35,712 cases of the disease caused by the novel coronavirus since the first was detected in March, of 277,815 people tested. The percentage of positive tests has continued to drop as it becomes more widespread — it was most recently reported at 12.9% positive.
There have been 2,032 deaths in the state, and the highest-risk demographic continues to be those 80 years and older — they currently make up 51.5% pf deaths in the state. Of those to contract the disease, 40 to 49-year-old have been the most likely, accounting for 17.2% of cases.
Women make up 51.5% of cases and men 46.2%. White residents, 85.1% of the state's population, account for 46.2% of positive cases. Black or African American residents, 9.8% of the state's population, make up 13.6% of cases and Hispanic or Latino residents, 7.1% of the state's population, account for 11.5% of cases.
Clark and Floyd counties have reported 41 and 40 deaths, respectively, among residents. There have been 528 cases identified among Clark County residents with 4,062 people tested, and 321 cases among Floyd County residents with 2,305 tested.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported Tuesday 1.8 million cases in the U.S. to date with 105,157 deaths.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.